Krios One Day Volume Reaches $22,217.00 (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $22,217.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Krios token can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00260395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.01304028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021631 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 355,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,887,549 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

