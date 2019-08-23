Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.64. Lagardere SCA shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 92,697 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €20.98.

About Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB)

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Active, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

