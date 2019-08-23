Landmark Bank Has $960,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Landmark Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Landmark Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,570 shares of company stock valued at $29,499,221. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,795.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,896.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,818.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $891.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

