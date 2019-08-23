Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 5.8%

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.58, approximately 3,728,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,468,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. Williams Capital raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $192,852.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 238,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.