Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.46.

LVS stock opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 179.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $2,206,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,387 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $4,863,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

