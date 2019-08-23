Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares traded down 5.6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.86, 1,986,299 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,947,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Specifically, Director James P. Lederer sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $439,914.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,732.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $44,092.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,676 shares of company stock worth $1,804,248 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 679.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 426,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 372,110 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $10,998,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 152.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

