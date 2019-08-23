Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading Up 3.1%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc (CVE:LME) was up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 79,649 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 97,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME)

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectare land package comprising 20 contiguous mining leases and 17 mining claims totaling 204 units located in Irwin, Walters, Elmhirst, and Pifher Townships located to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.