Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Trading Down 5.7%

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.73 and last traded at $36.86, approximately 1,252,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,154,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 622,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 93,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

