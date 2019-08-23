Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, August 9th.

LON PHP opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.78) on Tuesday. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 106.40 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.71%.

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

