Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Purchases C$2,452,332.00 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) insider Linamar Corporation acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,452,332.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at C$17,166,324.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Linamar Corporation acquired 60,000 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,398,686.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Linamar Corporation acquired 60,000 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,319,786.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Linamar Corporation acquired 60,000 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,360,280.00.

Shares of Linamar stock traded down C$0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting C$40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 52,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,409. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.62. Linamar Co. has a 1 year low of C$37.34 and a 1 year high of C$67.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$56.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

