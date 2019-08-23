Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,830 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.37% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $51,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000.

VPL traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. 33,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $71.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

