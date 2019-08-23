Lincoln National Corp Buys 10,857 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $143.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

