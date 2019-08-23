Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITM. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,489,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 302.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,193. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

