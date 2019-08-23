Lincoln National Corp Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,488,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,876,000 after purchasing an additional 267,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,344,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930,110 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,581,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779,175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2,438.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,195,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 266,841 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.45. 29,818,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,893,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $30.00.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

