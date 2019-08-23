Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,785,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,937. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $192.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

