Lincoln National Corp Sells 717 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

NYSE HD traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $218.41. 2,074,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.39. The company has a market cap of $238.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $222.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,522 shares of company stock worth $13,643,931. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

