Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 80,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 65,590 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 319,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $162,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,277.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,702. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

LIND traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,729. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $920.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.16.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Sidoti lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

