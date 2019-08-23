LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

LIQT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.07. 4,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,408. The stock has a market cap of $138.08 million, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.95. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

