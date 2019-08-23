Litecoin Cash Price Down 3.1% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $115,391.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.02272232 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007501 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 640,933,832 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, YoBit, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.