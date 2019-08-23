Litecoin Price Reaches $75.06 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.74 billion and $2.49 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $75.06 or 0.00721431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Exmo, Liquid and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015156 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,097,249 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, CPDAX, Bitmaszyna, Tripe Dice Exchange, Upbit, Coinsuper, DragonEX, Cryptomate, BigONE, Coindeal, BTC Trade UA, Independent Reserve, BtcTurk, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, Bithumb, BtcTrade.im, TradeOgre, Nanex, HitBTC, Fatbtc, WEX, Ovis, B2BX, Bitlish, MBAex, Poloniex, Negocie Coins, BitcoinTrade, Bits Blockchain, Trade By Trade, Binance, COSS, Liqui, CoinTiger, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, LocalTrade, Trade Satoshi, LBank, Graviex, xBTCe, BiteBTC, Coinut, C-Patex, Mercatox, ChaoEX, CoinEgg, BTC Markets, Bittylicious, Cobinhood, OKCoin.cn, OTCBTC, CoinBene, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Instant Bitex, Kraken, Coinone, Koinim, C-CEX, Coinbase Pro, Buda, DSX, LakeBTC, Indodax, Bleutrade, BitBay, Coinsquare, OpenLedger DEX, Mercado Bitcoin, Cryptohub, Bitbank, Gatecoin, Bibox, Exmo, Lykke Exchange, BitFlip, Bitso, HBUS, RightBTC, Bitinka, Vebitcoin, Exrates, Cryptopia, BTCC, Zebpay, DigiFinex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Altcoin Trader, OKCoin International, YoBit, BitForex, Braziliex, BCEX, FCoin, Bithesap, EXX, Koinex, C2CX, OKEx, BL3P, QuadrigaCX, BTC-Alpha, CoinEx, Bit-Z, Crex24, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, Korbit, Huobi, Stellarport, IDCM, Koineks, ABCC, Coinbe, Bitsane, Bitbns, DOBI trade, BX Thailand, Kuna, CoinsBank, Kucoin, GOPAX, Bittrex, Coinroom, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Liquid, CoinExchange, BitMarket, Covesting, Iquant, WazirX, Bitstamp and CoinFalcon. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

