Litecred Achieves Market Cap of $18,861.00 (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded up 38.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Litecred coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecred has a market capitalization of $18,861.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecred has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00905112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00025550 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00245012 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003942 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003991 BTC.

About Litecred

Litecred (LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

