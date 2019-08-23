Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Research Coverage Started at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Livongo Health’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of LVGO stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $45.68.

In related news, major shareholder Ab (Publ) Kinnevik bought 3,141,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,970,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hemant Taneja bought 2,678,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

