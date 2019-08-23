LockTrip (LOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.18 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00003979 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Gatecoin, Bancor Network and Kucoin. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $76,648.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00019150 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003370 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, IDEX, Gatecoin, YoBit, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.