Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Receives $66.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on L shares. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE L traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $47.24. 1,125,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,466. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Loews will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $485,213.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $36,507.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,669. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Loews by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 246,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 151,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 235,245 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Loews by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 39,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,648,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

