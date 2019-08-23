Loopring Market Capitalization Achieves $33.40 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, Ethfinex, YoBit and HitBTC. Loopring has a market cap of $33.40 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loopring has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loopring

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 898,294,112 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Upbit, OKEx, Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, Ethfinex, IDAX, Bittrex, Bitbns, YoBit, HitBTC, Bithumb, OTCBTC, CoinExchange, DragonEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

