Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given a $123.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cfra restated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.08.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,613. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 23,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

