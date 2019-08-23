LUXCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.42 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002183 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $6,087.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argentum (ARG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,241,973 coins and its circulating supply is 6,241,973 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

