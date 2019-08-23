Lympo Hits Market Cap of $5.94 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Lympo token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Allbit, Gate.io and Cobinhood. Lympo has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and $63,736.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00262526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.01309788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021835 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095577 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, HADAX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Fatbtc, IDEX and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

