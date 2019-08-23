MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given New $18.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $18.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.95.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Signition LP increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 66.0% during the second quarter. Signition LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

