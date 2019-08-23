Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MANT. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mantech International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mantech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mantech International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Mantech International stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.92. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.90.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mantech International will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

In other Mantech International news, insider Richard John Wagner sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $603,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,206.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $249,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 240.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,497,000 after acquiring an additional 519,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 57.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after acquiring an additional 357,579 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,059,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

