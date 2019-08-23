Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.98.

GIS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.10. 67,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

