Marco Investment Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Huntsman worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,541,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,525,000 after purchasing an additional 194,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,615,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after buying an additional 249,417 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 61.3% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,811,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,223,000 after buying an additional 1,068,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000,000 after buying an additional 35,554 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 88,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,006. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on Huntsman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

