Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,235 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 15.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 37.2% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $323,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $69,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.94. 1,655,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.04. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $1,720,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,584 shares of company stock worth $10,679,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

