Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 524.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,272,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $126,132,000 after buying an additional 1,068,815 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $49,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $505,856,000 after buying an additional 456,445 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ross Stores by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,410,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,456,000 after buying an additional 418,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ross Stores by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,548,000 after buying an additional 383,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.11. The company had a trading volume of 199,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $7,527,020.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.57.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

