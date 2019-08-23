Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,650 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,369 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,856,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.92 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.02.

STM stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 424,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,679. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.77. STMicroelectronics NV has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $21.06.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

