Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,429,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 18,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,100,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total value of $258,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROP traded down $5.19 on Friday, hitting $349.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

