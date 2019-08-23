Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,219,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,628,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,675,000 after acquiring an additional 410,471 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,178,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 39,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

