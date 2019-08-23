Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 52-Week High at $258.16

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $258.16 and last traded at $257.93, with a volume of 6189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.11.

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.37.

The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

In other news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total value of $2,734,839.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 158,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,713,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,869 shares of company stock worth $3,622,433. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

