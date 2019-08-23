Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 2,540.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Masonite International by 63.6% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Masonite International by 3,466.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35. Masonite International Corp has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). Masonite International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

