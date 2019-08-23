Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.00

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.00 and traded as low as $10.29. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 1,025 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.65 million, a P/E ratio of 342.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 7.17%.

In other Maui Land & Pineapple news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 65.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 313,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

