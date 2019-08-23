Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,189,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up about 2.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.53% of TELUS worth $340,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 84,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of TU traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 9,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,618. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.426 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 78.04%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

