Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,978,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAA. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

A number of research firms have commented on IAA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IAA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IAA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IAA in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.53. 227,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,269. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $366.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

