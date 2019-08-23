Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $247.67 Million Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,617,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 446,563 shares during the period. Rogers Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Rogers Communications worth $247,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 107.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.3732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

