Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $39.95 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $39,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,737,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,153,000 after acquiring an additional 926,095 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

TSM traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. 2,786,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,206. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

