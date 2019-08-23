Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $530.87 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,813,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,293 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 3.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $530,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $204.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

