Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $107,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 12,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.78. The company had a trading volume of 128,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,957. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33. The company has a market capitalization of $281.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.18 and its 200 day moving average is $249.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.80.

In other news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,290,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

