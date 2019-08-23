Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Vivek Jain Sells 12,683 Shares

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Vivek Jain sold 12,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $696,550.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.15. 2,434,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,048,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19,703.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after buying an additional 1,207,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,856,000 after buying an additional 1,160,574 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,507,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,472,000 after buying an additional 804,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,718,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,362,000 after buying an additional 462,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

