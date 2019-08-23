McBride’s (MCB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of McBride to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of McBride to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of McBride in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, McBride presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 102 ($1.33).

Shares of McBride stock opened at GBX 60.20 ($0.79) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.17. McBride has a 1-year low of GBX 59.20 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.91. The company has a market cap of $110.04 million and a PE ratio of 10.03.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

