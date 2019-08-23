McCarthy & Stone’s (MCS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCarthy & Stone to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 141.38 ($1.85).

Shares of MCS stock opened at GBX 136.80 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $735.07 million and a PE ratio of 18.00. McCarthy & Stone has a 12 month low of GBX 108.40 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.60 ($1.90).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

