Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $144.38 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,754,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,128 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 11.7% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.49% of Paychex worth $144,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Paychex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 886,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 71,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 123,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services raised its position in Paychex by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,791 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $152,790.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,545.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $488,113.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $80.38. The company had a trading volume of 489,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,403. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

